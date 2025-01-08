$3 billion budget deficit looms as legislators return to Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The budget is all anyone's talking about in Annapolis.

Maryland faces a $3 billion dollar budget shortfall and people want to know how Governor Wes Moore and state lawmakers will balance it.

The governor announced he has a plan to make $2 billion in cuts -- but didn't provide details.

"I inherited a structural deficit when I became the governor because the state was both spending at a clip that was not sustainable, and we were not growing at a clip that was embarrassing. So we've got to be able to reverse that trend," said Moore in his opening day press conference.

Moore is set to unveil his budget in a week.

Senate President Bill Ferguson echoed the sentiment of the governor.

"I think it was the right thing to start to say that we are beginning to live within our means," said Ferguson to reporters following the first floor session of 2025.

During last session Moore and Ferguson were against tax or fee increases, something that could be on the table now.

"I would say the senate democratic caucus overall does not want to raise taxes if we don't have to," said Ferguson.

"If we do have to raise taxes to get to the $3 billion and make sure we're set up for the next 2-6 years is number one priority will be to avoid increasing costs for Maryland families and number two we're going to ask those who have been successful over the last few years to contribute a little bit more," he added.

Though Moore says he maintains a high bar for increases.

"I have been very clear, and my bar is not moving. I do have a very high bar when it comes to revenues. We are not going to grow an economy on the backs of working Marylanders," said the governor.

Republicans are continuing their push for cuts to balance the budget, tossing out any tax and fee increases.

"The Republican caucus stands firm that we are not going to be supporting any type of tax or fee increases. At all. Period," said Hershey.

Senate President Ferguson said it'll be tough for anything that costs money to get across this session.

Governor Moore's proposed budget is being released Jan. 15 where more details will be provided on how he's cutting $2 billion from the budget.