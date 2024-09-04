1/3 of voters are unfamiliar with Alsobrooks, yet poll shows lead over Hogan in Senate race

BALTIMORE — On Tuesday we reported on a poll of where Maryland voters currently stand leading up to November's Presidential Election.

Results showed Vice President Kamala Harris with a comfortable lead over former President Donald Trump in a head to head match up.

While Maryland remains a Democratic stronghold, the poll revealed Trump making some gains among certain voter groups.

For example, Independent voters leaned towards Harris by only two points. Trump also carried more Democratic support than Harris with GOP voters.

MORE: Despite big lead for Harris over Trump, Maryland Independents appear split

On Wednesday Gonzales Research & Media Services, Inc. released part two of their poll.

This time weighing the big Senate race between former Governor Larry Hogan and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Despite Hogan's popularity and respectable approval ratings as Maryland Governor, it doesn't all appear to be translating in the campaign.

Out of 820 voters polled from August 24-30, Alsobrooks outperforms Hogan 46 to 41 percent, well outside the 3.5 percent margin of error.

Now it should be noted only 214 voters polled are registered Republicans, while 443 are Democrats, with Independents making up the remaining 163.

Digging into the numbers, there are some positive signs for Hogan.

When broken down by party, Hogan is the preferred candidate for Independents by a 41 to 31 percent margin. He also has 82 percent Republican support.

A majority of all three parties polled (Democratic - 47.4 percent, Republican - 54.2 percent and Independent - 52.8 percent) view Hogan favorably.

Only 6 percent of Republicans and 31 percent of Independents had a favorable view of Alsobrooks.

Another thing that stood out in this poll, is the number of voters who aren't familiar with Alsobrooks.

Among 93 undecided voters polled, 67 don't recognize her name. From the entire field of 820 people polled, 276 or 33.7 percent of them didn't know who Alsobrooks was, including 17 percent of Democrats and 18.2 percent of African Americans.

The Maryland Senate race is one of the most watched in the nation, as it will help decide which party gets majority control.

