Police working to find suspect(s) who sprayed antisemitic graffiti near a Northwest Baltimore home

BALTIMORE — A home in Northwest Baltimore is the target of hate.

Police are investigating who sprayed antisemitic graffiti on the street right in front of the house.

"It's ignorance running a bliss," said Shawn Lee, reacting to swastikas and a curse word being spray painted on the street in front of a Jewish family's home in the Glen neighborhood. It's down the road from where he lives.

"This isn't just a random graffiti under an overpass. This is in front of Jewish people's homes. Painting swastikas in front of a home, in front of people's whose parents are Holocaust survivors and is obviously disgusting as it gets,” said Baltimore City Councilman Isaac Yitzy Schleifer.

Schleifer, who represents this area, posted pictures on X. He said it's what the family who lives there came home to after work Wednesday. He said this won't be tolerated in Baltimore.

"This unfortunately has been becoming a regular occurrence. We're seeing it pop up on street signs, we're seeing it pop up on overpasses. The reality is, in this day and age, in 2024, there's a lot of cameras in a lot of places and we will eventually find these people and they will be held accountable,” said Schleifer.

A response Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Richard Worley echoed in statements. Saying in short, they won't tolerate any form of hate and police will find the perpetrators and hold them responsible.

Sonny, who lives a few blocks down, said he's lived there 40 years and has never seen something like this in the area.

"It was disrespectful, you should be ashamed of yourself. Put yourself in their position, would you want somebody doing this to you like that?" said Sonny.

He said the message is simple, be kind.