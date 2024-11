BALTIMORE — A male was shot and killed in downtown Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.

He was found on South Eutaw Street at Redwood on the west side of downtown, at about 2 p.m., said Baltimore police.

He was identified only as a male, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and later died.

Anyone with information should call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.