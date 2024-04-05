Police trace steps of abducted Baltimore man found dead near Annapolis school

BALTIMORE — Police have charged a suspect for the alleged abduction and murder of a Baltimore Man.

In the early morning hours of March 28, the body of 47-year-old David Winchester was discovered near the track field of Bates Middle School in Annapolis.

He'd been shot twice in the back of the head, execution style.

A neighborhood resident reported hearing "two pops" sometime between 1:30 and 3 that morning.

Detectives checked area license plate readers, and noticed a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse riding on West Street around 1:45am.

About 10 minutes later CCTV footage at the school captured headlights pulling up to the track field.

Within seconds two quick flashes can be seen, indicting gunfire where Winchester's body was found.

The car then pulls off. Shortly after CCTV footage catches a blue Eclipse traveling through Taylor Avenue.

An MVA check listed the owner as the ex-wife of a man named Jamar Fincher.

Annapolis investigators were contacted by detectives in Baltimore City, who revealed two men abducted Winchester earlier in the night.

The suspects allegedly forced their way into the Southwest Baltimore home of Winchester's mother.

At gunpoint the pair demanded money, while claiming to have Winchester stuffed in the trunk of their car.

One gunman chased Winchester's sister upstairs, firing into a bedroom she locked herself in.

No one was struck, but the suspects turned their attention back towards the mother threatening to kill her and Winchester before finally leaving in a blue Eclipse.

It turns out Winchester visited the Safari Nightclub on O'Donnell Street earlier in the night. Cell phone records indicate Fincher was there as well.

Those same records also show Fincher at Winchester's mother's home at the time of the break-in, and at the school track field when the murder occurred.

It's unclear why Fincher targeted Winchester. Court records do show Fincher being released from jail just three weeks ago for an armed robbery conviction.

There's no word on the identity of the accomplice.