Kidnapping, murder suspected in suspicious Annapolis death

In a wooded area, just blocks from the the State Capitol, a man's body was discovered, his death classified as suspicious by Annapolis police.

Now, police tell us they expect the death will be ruled a homicide. That official declaration comes from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The man, now identified as 47-year-old David Winchester, Jr. of Baltimore, was discovered unresponsive around 8:30 Thursday morning.

Police believe that he was abducted from Baltimore earlier Thursday morning and are working with Baltimore Police on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department's homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.