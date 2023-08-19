Police: Three people found dead following an alleged double murder-suicide

TOWSON, Md. — New information is coming out Saturday regarding the three bodies found inside a Towson home.

Authorities say that around noon Friday, police responded to the 1000 block of Kenilworth Drive for a welfare check.

Once officers arrived, they located two adults, now identified as 37-year-old Prathiba Y. Amarnath, 37-year-old Yogesh H. Nagarajappa, and 6-year-old Yash Honnal, each suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Based on an initial investigation, investigators suspect the incident to be a double murder-suicide committed by Nagarajappa.

In a statement from the County Executive Office, Johnny Olszewski urges anyone going through a mental health crisis to contact 988 and speak with a trained mental health professionals who can connect those in distress with the resources they need.

“I am heartbroken and deeply saddened for the innocent victims whose lives were cut short by this horrific act. We will do everything possible to assist family and community members following this tragic incident." County Executive Johnny Olszewski

The medical examiner will determine the manner and causes of death.

Family members were reportedly last seen alive on the evening of Tuesday, August 15, 2023.