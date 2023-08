At least one person was found dead in a Towson home on Friday afternoon, Baltimore County Police say.

Police say they were called to the 1000 block of Kenilworth Drive around 12:00 p.m. for a welfare check.

Kenilworth Drive was closed between Donnington Circle and Marleigh Circle temporarily.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Baltimore County Police say there is no active threat to the community regarding this incident.