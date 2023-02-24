Police still searching for gunman in Route 50 road rage shooting that left tow truck driver dead

PIKESVILLE, Md. — It's been nearly one year since a tow truck driver was killed in a road rage shooting along Route 50 in Prince George's County.

Still the suspect remains on the loose despite pictures being released shortly after the incident.

On Friday police showed a video of 29-year-old Delonte Hicks driving and arguing with the suspect, just seconds before he was shot.

As the 1-year anniversary of a fatal road rage shooting in PG Co. approaches, Maryland State Police releases more details and video from the case & continues to search for the gunman. WARNING: The video contains sensitive audio capturing the incident.

Investigators believe the gunman drove off in either a 2018 or 2019, black or gray, Hyundai Sonata.

Police urge anyone with information relevant to this incident to call or text 410-365-5941.

