Police still searching for gunman in Route 50 road rage shooting that left tow truck driver dead

Maryland State Police
Posted at 10:40 AM, Feb 24, 2023
PIKESVILLE, Md. — It's been nearly one year since a tow truck driver was killed in a road rage shooting along Route 50 in Prince George's County.

Still the suspect remains on the loose despite pictures being released shortly after the incident.

On Friday police showed a video of 29-year-old Delonte Hicks driving and arguing with the suspect, just seconds before he was shot.

Investigators believe the gunman drove off in either a 2018 or 2019, black or gray, Hyundai Sonata.

Police urge anyone with information relevant to this incident to call or text 410-365-5941.

