Police sergeant shot at methadone clinic in 2019 promoted to Executive Officer

BALTIMORE — Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley announced command staff changes and promotions within the Baltimore Police Department and among those was a Lieutenant praised for his bravery in 2019.

Captain Bill Shiflett has been appointed to serve as the Northeast District Executive Officer. He's been a member of the department since July 1994 and most recently, he was assigned to the Northeast District as a Lieutenant.

However, during his time on the force he was involved in a shooting at a methadone clinic where multiple people were shot.

It happened in July 2019, around 7:00 a.m., when police received a call about a man with a gun at the clinic.

When police arrived, they were told by people outside that a person was inside the clinic with a gun and he recently fired shots.

Shiflett was struck in the lower abdomen, below the bullet-proof vest he was wearing. The armed suspect was also shot.

As police investigated the scene following the shooting, a second man was found in a room on the other side of the clinic suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both the suspect and the other shooting victim where taken to Shock Trauma, where they were both pronounced dead.

Shiflett remained in the hospital for a few days, where he underwent surgery before he was released.

Over the course of the next year, Shiflett recuperated from his physical injuries and served as an outspoken advocate for the Department’s Officer Safety and Wellness unit.

He has received several commendations, including the Medal of Honor for the methadone clinic shooting.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with citizens in the Northeast District. We will make every effort and use every tool to bring about a noticeable reduction in crime. I am excited about the challenge that this will bring,” Shiflett said.