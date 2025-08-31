Police seek suspects after double stabbing in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway in Montgomery County after two people were stabbed early Sunday morning.

Officers initially responded to the 19500 block of Amaranth Drive at 2:34 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Those officers later learned that a group of juvenile male suspects revealed BB guns and started shooting at a group of people.

During a confrontation, a man was stabbed in the back and another man suffered a slash wound to his arm.

Police say a large group of suspects ran from the area before officers arrived to the scene, others drove away in vehicles toward the dead end of Amaranth Drive.

After a perimeter was established, police detained 15 people, but made no arrests.

Anyone with information can submit a tip to the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, Maryland website.

You can also call the tip line at 1-866-411-8477.