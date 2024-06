Baltimore County Police needs your help locating a man suspected in a shooting in Parkville.

On April 21st, at 3:00 pm, Shakeia Allen, 27, was shot and killed outside of the ReNew Apartment Complex off Walther Boulevard.

Authorities believe it was a targeted incident.

In connection to the shooting, police are looking for 24-year-old Amir Johnson.

Baltimore County Police Department

If you have any information, contact police at 410-887-3943 or 410-307-2020.