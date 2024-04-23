Police identify woman shot and killed in Parkville

PARVKILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police have identified the woman shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Parkville as Shakeia Allen, 27.

She was shot Sunday afternoon at the ReNew Apartment Complex off Walther Boulevard.

Baltimore County Police say the attack was targeted and they continue to look for the person who shot Allen.

Neighbors told police they heard a commotion in the parking lot right before the gunshots.

"And I heard like a pop pop pop and I thought it was firecrackers, clearly it was not. And so I went to the window to see where the fireworks were lit off and then I saw a guy walking very casually with a gun in his hand," one neighbor told our WMAR-2 News crew.

Anyone with information on this should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.