Police search for suspect in deadly Laurel shooting

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a suspect on the loose after a shooting Wednesday morning.

It happened close to a Walmart in Laurel putting workers and families on high alert.

The scene of the shooting was a sight everything but ordinary for Cynthia Jenifer

"To see something like that, oh my goodness that's horrible," she expressed.

Jenifer's daughter, a Walmart employee, called her in a frantic state.

"She called me and said they heard some gunshots," she recalled.

She tells WMAR-2 News her daughter initially believed the shooting was inside or near Walmart causing her to rush to Russet Green East where it happened.

A witness called police reporting the shooting after they heard the shots and saw the victim laying on the sidewalk.

The shooter, we're told, fled the scene in a dark sedan toward Laurel Fort Meade Road.

Homicide detectives, though they haven't identified the victim, say they can conclude the shooting wasn't random.

"Detectives are still looking into the relationship between the suspect and the victim, if there is one, and they're steal chasing down those leads," said Corporal Chris Anderson with Anne Arundel County Police.

The fact it was most likely targeted eases the tension in the area, however the timing and nature of it is still concerning.

"For somebody just to be walking down the road and get shot like that, I won't be walking here no more over here. Things are happening too much all the time and it's sad," said Jenifer.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4731.