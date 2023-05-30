Police release video of Inner Harbor double shooting that led to youth curfew

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have released video footage of an April 9 double shooting at the Inner Harbor that left two teenagers injured.

The incident was sparked by a fight that broke out among 200 young people.

Police arrested two people armed with guns following the shooting, one of which they initially considered a person of interest.

RELATED: Two teens shot at Inner Harbor

On Tuesday police said neither individual was directly tied to the shooting, prompting release of the video.

Investigators hope the footage leads to the identity of two suspects responsible for the shooting.



The shooting led the Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to roll out a new version of a night time youth curfew policy.

MORE: BPD issues new internal memo for enforcing night time youth curfews

Anyone with information on the suspects seen in the video are asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

