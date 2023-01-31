Police release video of alleged gunmen wanted in West Baltimore quadruple shooting

BALTIMORE — Police have released surveillance video of a group of suspects wanted in connection to a deadly Saturday night quadruple shooting in West Baltimore.

The suspects allegedly opened fire at the intersection Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street, leaving two people dead and a three-year-old critically injured.

Gerald Fowlkes, 42, and Mya Morton, 23, were identified as the victims who died.

Police said Morton had been driving in the area with two young children, ages three and one, when she was fatally struck by bullets and crashed her car.

The three-year-old also suffered a gunshot wound and remains in critical condition. Meanwhile the one-year-old sustained serious injuries as result of the crash.

Video of the alleged gunmen shows them first in a corner convenience store and then appearing to fire across the street.

No motive has been revealed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

