Four people are injured, one dead Saturday night following a mass shooting

BALTIMORE — Four people are injured, and one person is dead Saturday night following a mass shooting at the intersection Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.

Police say that one or multiple gunmen opened fired in the crowd, shooting four people and injuring one 6-year-old in a crash following the shooting.

In a press conference, Baltimore City Police Commissioner Harrison said two men were shot outside; one was killed and the other is in a stable condition.

A woman was shot while riding in a car with a six-year-old and a two-year-old. Currently, the woman's condition is critical.

The two-year-old was also shot and is listed in stable condition. The six-year-old has critical injuries sustained from the crash.

Homicide investigators have assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.