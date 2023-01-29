Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Four people are injured, one dead Saturday night following a mass shooting

Mass shooting at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street
WMAR Staff
Mass shooting at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street
Mass shooting at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street
Posted at 9:19 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 21:28:11-05

BALTIMORE — Four people are injured, and one person is dead Saturday night following a mass shooting at the intersection Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.

Police say that one or multiple gunmen opened fired in the crowd, shooting four people and injuring one 6-year-old in a crash following the shooting.

In a press conference, Baltimore City Police Commissioner Harrison said two men were shot outside; one was killed and the other is in a stable condition.

A woman was shot while riding in a car with a six-year-old and a two-year-old. Currently, the woman's condition is critical.

The two-year-old was also shot and is listed in stable condition. The six-year-old has critical injuries sustained from the crash.

Homicide investigators have assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices