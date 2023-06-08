Police release photos, offer reward for man wanted in Planned Parenthood attack

BALTIMORE — Police have released surveillance photos of a man wanted for attacking a pair of pro-life protesters.

A $2000 reward is now being offered for information leading to his arrest.

It happened May 26 outside a North Baltimore Planned Parenthood on N. Howard Street.

Two men, ages 73 and 80, were at the location opposing abortion.

Surveillance reportedly shows the man pictured below speaking to one protester in an aggressive manner, before rushing and tackling him over a flowerpot.

Metro Crime Stoppers via Baltimore Police

The second protester, identified as Mark Crosby, ran over to help only to be shoved to the ground.

While already down on his back, the suspect is seen punching Crosby in the face with a closed fist.

Before walking away the suspect allegedly kicked Crosby in the face with what police described as "extreme force."

Aside from reviewing video footage, police say they spoke to at least three people who personally witnessed the assault.

The assault left Crosby hospitalized with serious facial injuries.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Crosby's medical expenses.

Anyone knowing the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

