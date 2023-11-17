Police release footage from Nov. 7 encounter when man was killed

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police today released the body worn camera video from the incident which led to a man's death 10 days ago.

Prior to releasing the video, police gave context to it, saying that police officers saw two men on a sidewalk and asked them to lift their shirts.

"Both males complied," says Deputy Commissioner of the Public Integrity Bureau, Brian Nadeau.

One didn't appear to have anything in his waistband, but officers "observed a bulge" in the waistband of the second man, later identified as Hunter Jessup.

Jessup ran when police began to get out of their car. Police chased him and ultimately four officers fired their weapons at Jessup.

What police released is a compilation of four different officers' body camera video, some slowed down to highlight certain things and some at real time speed.

The video shows a gun in Jessup's hand and police say shows evidence that he fired at police officers.

The nearly ten minute video can be viewed on YouTube at the link here, but may be distressing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

