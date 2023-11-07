Baltimore City Police respond to officer-involved shooting in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Baltimore.

Officers are currently on scene in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue.

We’re on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Southwest Baltimore. Commissioner Worley is on the scene. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/7qFhYEBm0J — Jeff Morgan (@JeffMorganTV) November 7, 2023

MDOT MTA released this statement regarding route diversions due to police activity in the area:

Due to police activity in the area, the following Local and City link route diversions will be in effect, when traveling southbound routes YELLOW and NAVY will divert at Lombard and Paca Streets, route BROWN will divert at Lombard and Green Streets when traveling eastbound and route 76 when traveling westbound will divert at Wilkens Avenue and Pulaski Street /Lombard and Paca Streets and eastbound service will divert Wilkens and Caton Avenues. We do apologize for the inconvenience as this is not MTA related. Please plan accordingly and thank you for riding local link service. CRS

MDOT MTA

Officials have not released anymore information at this time.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*