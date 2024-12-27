Police recover ghost gun, Glock switch in Baltimore County

Detectives announced Friday that a ghost gun and a stolen firearm were found during their investigation into a shots fired incident on December 18th.

Police have already arrested five suspects in connection with the incident that happened near Wycombe Way and Glenbarr Ct last Wednesday.

The stolen firearm was equipped with a "Glock switch," an attachment designed to make a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon.

Two 19-year-olds are being held without bail on firearms charges, and an 18-year-old is still in custody because he'd already been on home detention at the time of the arrest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police investigating shots fired near Loch Raven Boulevard

Police added that as of December 16th of this year, they've recovered 192 ghost guns in Baltimore County, a more than 57% increase from the same time last year.