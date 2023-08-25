Police need help identifying two people they say killed a man

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore City are asking for help in identifying two people they said shot and killed 21-year-old Theodore Foreman back in June of this year.

It happened near the corner of Harford Road and Homestead Street.

Surveillance video from businesses nearby captured the entire incident. In the grainy video, it shows two people exit a vehicle parked near the 2600 block of Harford Road and one of them was wearing a blonde wig.

The video shows both men shooting from the middle of the street at Foreman as he’s running away.

The video shows the men run to their vehicle and drive away. Police are now asking the public for help identifying either of these men seen in the video.

David Walker is one neighbor who lives nearby, he said this incident left him and his neighbors tired about crime happening in their area yet again.

“They like to be able to live in peace. You know, sitting in their house without having to duck bullets and hearing people getting hurt outside cars getting tore up an all,” Walker said.

Now, he’s wishing people would start to settle their conflict how he remembers back in the day.

“It’s nothing like it used to be when I was coming up, when I was growing up you fought with your hand not with guns and knives your hand, we need help,” Walker said.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 award in this case for anyone who has information that could lead detectives to arrest.