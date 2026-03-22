Police: Maryland man pulls gun on D.C. parking enforcement officer over ticket

WASHINGTON — Anger over a ticket prompted a Maryland man to pull a gun on Washington D.C. parking enforcement officer.

David Joshua Willoughby, 36 of Capitol Heights, now finds himself facing felony charges for threatening someone while armed.

The whole thing went down on March 10 along the 700 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

Willoughby learned he's been issued a ticket and allegedly "attempted to initiate a fight" with the parking official, according to Metropolitan Police.

"The suspect then retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and began following the victim, making threats and attempting to block the victim’s path," police stated in a press release.

He eventually fled the scene and was arrested a day later by the U.S. Park Police and Marshals Service.

There were no reported injuries.

