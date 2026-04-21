Police: Maryland man pulled pants down, exposed self to officer during hostile 'street takeover'

SILVER SPRING, Md. — In February we reported on a hostile street takeover that left a pair of Montgomery Police cruisers badly damaged.

The incident was captured on dashcam showing the windshield and back window of a patrol car being shattered.

Since then investigators have been searching for those responsible.

RELATED: Police car windshields smashed during hostile 'street takeover' in Silver Spring, suspects still on the loose

On Tuesday police announced the arrests of three individuals.

Ayden Joseph Cline, 18 of Cumberland, Pennsylvania, is charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property, failure to obey lawful orders, and obstruction.

Police say he was seen on the back of a cruiser holding a lit flare.

Novorriya Gregory Smith Jr., 20 of Lusby, Maryland, faces similar charges.

He's accused of smashing the back window of a police cruiser, and then pulling down his pants and exposing himself to the officer and officer.

Montgomery County Police (Left to Right) Cline & Smith

The third suspect, a 17-year-old from Laurel, was also charged as a juvenile.

Additionally, police say there was another takeover on April 4 that ended with two people being shot inside the Safeway parking garage in Kensington.

Thanks to surveillance footage, detectives identified the shooter as 19-year-old Hermes Matewere.

Montgomery County Police Hermes Matewere

Video of Matewere allegedly firing a gun inside the garage can be viewed below.