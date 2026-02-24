Police car windshields smashed during hostile 'street takeover' in Silver Spring, suspects still on the loose

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are in search of those responsible for badly damaging multiple patrol cruisers during what's being described as a hostile "street takeover."

Just after 12:30am on Sunday, officers were alerted of a large group of vehicles traveling from Prince George’s County into the Silver Spring central business district.

The group gathered at the intersection of East West Highway and Connecticut Avenue where they blocked traffic to perform stunts, including donuts in the roadway.

Meanwhile, several participants tried blocking police from the scene.

During the process, a pair of police cruisers were severely damaged.

Montgomery County Police

"In one case, an officer was inside his vehicle when the rear window was broken and the windshield was smashed," police said in a release.

Luckily no officers were hurt.

Detectives are now looking for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-8477. Tips leading to an arrest could lead to a reward between $250 and $10,000.