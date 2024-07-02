Watch Now
Police looking for man who stabbed woman to death on Brooklyn sidewalk

Posted at 12:46 PM, Jul 02, 2024

BROOKLYN, Md. — An investigation is underway after a woman was murdered in Brooklyn Monday evening.

Anne Arundel County Police were initially called for an injured or sick person around Ritchie Highway and 4th Avenue.

On scene they discovered a woman on the sidewalk suffering from stab wounds.

She later died at the hospital.

Witnesses told investigators the woman was arguing with an unidentified man leading up to the incident.

The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived.

Detectives believe the victim knew her killer.

"The victim and suspect appear to have known each other and the incident appears to be targeted in nature," police said in a press release.

The woman's name was not released.

It's the second homicide in the Brooklyn area over the last three days.

On Saturday, a driver was shot and left for dead on Orchard Avenue.

There's been no arrest in that case either.

