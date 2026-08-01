Police kill armed man near river at Fort Washington Park, AG investigating"

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Maryland's Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that happened in Fort Washington Friday night.

Multiple police agencies responded to a call for a shooting and man walking near the river with a gun in Fort Washington Park.

A Capital Park police officer encountered the man and during that interaction, the officer fired his weapon, striking the man.

Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers recovered a handgun near the man. No officers were hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident, including cell phone or private surveillance video, is asked to contact (410) 576–7070.