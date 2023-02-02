Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police-involved shooting under investigation in White Marsh

Baltimore County Police (NEW)
WMAR/Chris Verri
Baltimore County Police (NEW)
Posted at 4:33 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 16:33:55-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police-involved shooting that happened in White Marsh Tuesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., on Jan. 31, Baltimore County Police were conducting surveillance on a SUV occupied by two people outside the Royal Farms in the 10700 block of Pulaski Highway.

The two people, a man and a woman, were already wanted by police with multiple outstanding warrants.

Detectives attempted to block in the car in order to capture the driver. As this was happening, the driver allegedly struck a police vehicle, causing Detective J. Trenary to fire their gun according to the report.

RELATED: Wanted suspect crashes vehicle after being shot by police in White Marsh

The SUV continued traveling through a parking lot and struck an unrelated person before crashing.

The driver was struck in the upper body and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Trenary is a 16-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department.

Detectives assigned to the Baltimore County Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Support Team are not equipped with body-worn cameras, and the involved police vehicles are not equipped with dashboard cameras.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices