Police-involved shooting under investigation in White Marsh

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police-involved shooting that happened in White Marsh Tuesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., on Jan. 31, Baltimore County Police were conducting surveillance on a SUV occupied by two people outside the Royal Farms in the 10700 block of Pulaski Highway.

The two people, a man and a woman, were already wanted by police with multiple outstanding warrants.

Detectives attempted to block in the car in order to capture the driver. As this was happening, the driver allegedly struck a police vehicle, causing Detective J. Trenary to fire their gun according to the report.

RELATED: Wanted suspect crashes vehicle after being shot by police in White Marsh

The SUV continued traveling through a parking lot and struck an unrelated person before crashing.

The driver was struck in the upper body and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Trenary is a 16-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department.

Detectives assigned to the Baltimore County Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Support Team are not equipped with body-worn cameras, and the involved police vehicles are not equipped with dashboard cameras.

