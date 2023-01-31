Wanted suspect crashes vehicle after being shot by police in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A wanted suspect was shot by a police officer in White Marsh Tuesday.

It happened just before 6am outside the Royal Farms at the corner of Pulaski Highway and Ebenezer Road.

Baltimore County Police said they were attempting to arrest two wanted people, a man and woman, who were inside a vehicle at the location.

As this was going on the driver allegedly struck a police vehicle, prompting at least one officer to fire their gun.

The car briefly fled before crashing into another vehicle nearby, at which point both suspects were taken into custody.

One of them was wounded and taken to an area hospital.

Police didn't identify the suspects or reveal what they were wanted for.

No officers were injured during the incident.