Police investigating why a Randallstown woman allegedly abducted a 1-year-old randomly

BALTIMORE — Detectives are trying to figure out a Randallstown woman's motive for randomly abducting a one-year old child in Southwest Baltimore last week.

It happened July 25 around 6pm in the 300 block of Norris Street.

A father was outside with his young son, Derrick Caraballero, vacuuming his car.

At one point Derrick was inside the car but later got out.

The father told police he initially thought Derrick went back into the house.

When the father returned home, there was no Derrick.

Neighbors reported seeing an unidentified woman taking Derrick and pulling off in a gray Volkswagen.

Investigators reviewed area surveillance showing the Volkswagen stopping at a nearby convenience store.

A woman was seen on camera carrying Derrick inside the store and leaving with him a short after.

Baltimore County Police visited an address listed to the Volkswagen's license plate.

There, police located Cassandra Harris with Derrick.

She reportedly admitted to taking the child.

Derrick's parents told police they didn't know Harris and had never seen her before, meaning she had no permission to take their son.

Saunders now faces felony abduction and kidnapping charges.

She's being held without bail and is next due in court on August 28.