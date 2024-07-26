Woman arrested for allegedly abducting 1-year-old child in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have a woman in custody in connection to a child abduction in Southwest Baltimore.
Just after 6:00 pm on Thursday, police alerted the public that a child was possibly abducted in the 300 block of South Norris Street.
The child, 1-year-old Derrick Caraballero, was seen driving with an unidentified woman in a gray Volkswagen Passat.
During the investigation, detectives were led to a home in the 8300 block of Streamwood Drive in Pikesville.
There, they found Caraballero with the suspect, a 35-year-old woman, inside of the home.
The woman was arrested and taken to Central Booking.
Police say she is charged with abduction, kidnapping, and additional charges.