Woman arrested for allegedly abducting 1-year-old child in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have a woman in custody in connection to a child abduction in Southwest Baltimore.

Just after 6:00 pm on Thursday, police alerted the public that a child was possibly abducted in the 300 block of South Norris Street.

The child, 1-year-old Derrick Caraballero, was seen driving with an unidentified woman in a gray Volkswagen Passat.

During the investigation, detectives were led to a home in the 8300 block of Streamwood Drive in Pikesville.

There, they found Caraballero with the suspect, a 35-year-old woman, inside of the home.

The woman was arrested and taken to Central Booking.

Police say she is charged with abduction, kidnapping, and additional charges.

