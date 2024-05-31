Police investigate triple murder, attempted suicide in Howard County

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A large crime scene in Howard County with multiple victims, and police believe the suspect is among those injured.

Officers responded to a home on Norwood Ferry in Elkridge around 10 p.m. Thursday, after neighbors reported sounds of gun shots.

Once inside the home, officers found three adult women who were dead. They also found two adult men with critical injuries and a juvenile who was unharmed.

Police say one of the men is believed to be the suspect in the shooting. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All of the victims are said to be related. Police did not share a motive for the shooting or release the names of the victims.