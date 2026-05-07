Police investigate threats at two Baltimore-area schools Thursday

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore City and Baltimore County investigated potential threats at two separate schools Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with Baltimore City Police confirmed that a bomb threat was reported at Poly/Western High Schools. The threat was deemed unfounded, according to the spokesperson.

A second potential threat was later reported at Western Tech High School in Baltimore County. School officials said an individual allegedly in possession of a weapon was reported to be on school grounds.

As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown.

Officers arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough search of the grounds and building, finding no suspicious individuals or weapons.

Police gave the all-clear to lift the lockdown at 12:50 p.m., and the instructional day resumed.

"The safety of our students is our top priority. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the school," county school officials said in a letter to parents Thursday.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Baltimore City Public Schools for comment and are waiting to hear back.