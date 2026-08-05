Police identify man killed in Maryland crash involving stolen vehicle driven by 13-year-old

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County police have identified the victim of a deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as William Vance Pane II, 58, of Virginia.

Officers responded to the intersection of Clopper Road and Great Seneca Highway in Germantown following reports of a serious car crash at 5:25 a.m.

Investigators found that a white 2015 Kia Optima — reported stolen from Germantown just hours before the crash — was traveling northbound on Great Seneca Highway when it entered the intersection and struck a Toyota Matrix on Clopper Road.

Montgomery County Maryland – Fire & Rescue Service

Police say the Kia was occupied by seven juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 15 years old: four girls (two 14-year-olds, one 13-year-old, and one 12-year-old) and three boys (one 15-year-old, one 13-year-old, and one 12-year-old).

Pane died at the scene from injuries sustained in the collision, according to police.

The driver of the Kia, a 13-year-old boy, suffered critical injuries, authorities said. The other juveniles were taken to area trauma centers for treatment.

The Montgomery County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Police say charges related to the crash will be at the discretion of the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office once evidence is presented.