Police ID driver killed in Frederick tanker explosion last week

FREDERICK, Md. — The deceased driver of a tanker truck that crashed and exploded in Frederick last week has been identified.

Maryland State Police are still investigating how and why 58-year-old Ronald Leroy Heiston Jr., of Smithsburg, drove off Route 15 and struck a tree causing his tanker truck to burst into flames.

Fire from the collision extended, causing damage to six homes and five vehicles nearby.

Heiston was transporting 8,650 gallons of gasoline from Manassas, Virginia to Taneytown at the time of the crash. He died on scene as result.

Surrounding roads were closed for hours following the incident.