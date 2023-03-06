Neighbors believe fatal Frederick County explosion could’ve been prevented

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened this past weekend in Frederick County that led to an explosion.

It killed a man and damaged property of multiple homeowners and vehicles in that area.

That crash started along Route 15 after the driver of a tanker carrying flammable liquid crashed into a tree. That crash then caused an explosion, causing multiple homes and vehicles in the 500 block of Apple Avenue to catch fire.

RELATED: Driver dies in Frederick County tanker explosion

“They heard the boom that shook the ground,” Ron Murrill said.

That's how people like Murrill, who lives a few blocks from where this incident happened in Frederick County, described what they heard and saw on Saturday around noon.

“They looked out their front window which is headed this way, and they saw nothing but black, the entire horizon was nothing but black smoke. A short time later, they heard a series of smaller explosions,” Murrill said.

Fire officials said the driver of the tanker was carrying flammable liquid that caused the explosion after the crash. Along Route 15, where it happened, if a barrier was present, it might’ve been prevented. Neighbors said for years they’ve been trying to get a barrier along Route 15 to protect these homes from incidents like this.

“The median is protected, but not the homeowners seems kind of backwards to me,” Murrill.

WMAR-2 News asked the Maryland State Highway Administration if there were ever plans to construct a barrier since neighbors have been asking for it.

They responded, part of which read, “Our traffic engineers will conduct an infrastructure review. Once we receive the final police report, State Highway Administration traffic engineers will review and assess potential needs at the site, which could involve line striping, sight distance, guardrail and lighting.”

“I have done this merge upon merge myself a number of times, and it is treacherous especially in rush hour, but traffic is heavy through here all the time. The need for a guard rail would seem very reasonable to me,” Murrill said.

MDE officials said the hazardous material that was spilled was contained prior to reaching Carroll Creek.

However, they are aware that environmentally safe fire suppression foam is visible in the creek and they’re working with Frederick City Department of Public Works to remove that material, right now there is no risk to the public.