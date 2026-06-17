Police fear more victims after woman reports rape while attending medical training in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A woman claims she was raped while attending a medical training course in Silver Spring.

The alleged incident happened the evening of May 6 at the Fenote Training Academy on Fenton Street.

Montgomery County Police have since charged 58-year-old Melesse Semegne, who turned himself in on June 14.

He's currently being held without bail and is next due in court on July 10.

Fenote offers specialized courses in first-aid, CPR, AED, and Basic Life Support throughout the DMV.

According to Fenote's website and Semegne's LinkedIn account, he's the company's founder, president, and CEO

When the victim showed up for class Semegne was reportedly the only one there, police say.

Investigators believe there could be more victims who've yet to come forward.

We've reached out to Fenote for comment, and are waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information can call 240-773-5400 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477.