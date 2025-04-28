Police: Car ran red light before crashing into Johns Hopkins shuttle bus

BALTIMORE — Police found the driver of a car that rammed into a Johns Hopkins shuttle bus earlier this month "at fault" for the crash.

According to a report from the Baltimore Police Department, the 53-year-old female driver ran the red light at the intersection of E 25th and North Charles Street on April 19th around 5:19 p.m.

The crash cause the bus to lose control, hitting two parked cars and a building "causing severe structural damage."

Surveillance footage captured by a nearby business shows the moment of impact.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Police reported that at least nine had non-life threatening injuries due to the collision.

According to records it appears some passengers received "serious" injuries.

It's unclear, based on the report, if police have issued a citation to the car driver.