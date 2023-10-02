Watch Now
Police: Barricade situation reported in Dundalk

Posted at 9:49 PM, Oct 01, 2023
DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police have responded to a barricade situation in Dundalk.

Around 9:30 p.m., police reported a barricade situation in the 7200 block of Stratton Way.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area as they work to peacefully resolve the barricade.

This is a developing story.

