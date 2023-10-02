Police: Barricade situation reported in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police have responded to a barricade situation in Dundalk.
Around 9:30 p.m., police reported a barricade situation in the 7200 block of Stratton Way.
Police are asking people to stay out of the area as they work to peacefully resolve the barricade.
#BCoPD is currently on the scene of a barricade situation in the 7200 block of , Stratton Wy, 21224. We ask that you stay out of the immediate area as members work to resolve this situation peacefully. pic.twitter.com/qqX1hWFUl7— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 2, 2023
This is a developing story.