Police arrest Waldorf man on assault charges; neglected animals, including alligator, found in home

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A Waldorf man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting multiple people, with authorities finding multiple neglected animals, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, July 3, deputies responded to the 10000 block of Penjack Place following reports of an assault involving a firearm.

Investigators found that Sir Leander Evans Gamble, 57, allegedly confronted three people who were renting a trailer on his property before assaulting them.

Charles County Sheriff's Office

According to authorities, Gamble retrieved a gun from his home, pointed it at the victims, and threatened to harm them.

Police arrested Gamble at the scene. Officers later obtained a search warrant and recovered six handguns from the property.

Charles County Animal Control also responded after officers discovered multiple neglected animals on the premises.

The animals found on the property included an alligator, a caiman, a snake, an emu, dogs, cats, and pigs.

Officials say Animal Control will continue to investigate the animals' welfare.

Gamble has been charged with aggravated assault, with additional charges pending further investigation.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.