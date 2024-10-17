Second teen arrested after Baltimore man's body found in car in Columbia

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police announced Thursday that a second teen has been arrested in connection to the murder of 26-year-old Kendrick McLellan.

Police say a 14-year-old was apprehended at his high school in Anne Arundel County.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old was taken into custody at Howard High School and was found with a loaded handgun in his backpack.

This all stems from when McLellan's body was found in a car on October 12.

Around 2:14 a.m., police were making area checks in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive when they found him with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked behind an office building.

Investigators determined the shooting took place around 5 p.m. on October 9 in the same location where McLellan was discovered.

Police say the victim and both suspects were known to each other. A motive remains under investigation.

Although the 17-year-old was under the supervision of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services and on an ankle monitor for a previous incident, the 14-year-old was not.

Both suspects are being held without bond and will be charged as adults.

“My son was a funny, outgoing, caring father. He was my all. My son would give anything to anybody. I’m hurt that he died a senseless death and these kids need to be held accountable. I want to thank everyone for all the work they did to make these arrests and for all the prayers. At this time, I request that the media respects my family’s privacy,” McLellan's mother said in a statement.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCING ARREST OF SECOND TEEN IN COLUMBIA HOMICIDE: