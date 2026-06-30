Police: 15-year-old arrested after crashing car into Montgomery County home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A teenager is in custody after crashing a car into a home in Montgomery County, according to authorities.

Police say the crash happened in the 12800 block of Bushey Drive.

Officers responded to the scene after an incident involving an off-duty police officer.

According to police, the driver — a 15-year-old — fled the scene before crashing into the home.

The juvenile was taken into custody. Police say two other occupants in the vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

Those occupants have been identified, but will not face charges, according to police.

Authorities said the off-duty officer was not taken to the hospital.

Montgomery County police officers remain at the scene as crews work to remove the vehicle from the home.