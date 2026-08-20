Poe lovers invited to paddle Baltimore Harbor during inaugural ‘Edgar Allan Row’

Baltimore’s love for Edgar Allan Poe is heading to the water this fall.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore’s Healthy Harbor Initiative announced Thursday it will host the first-ever “Edgar Allan Row” on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The free event invites paddlers to launch canoes, kayaks, rowboats or stand-up paddleboards from anywhere along the Baltimore Blueway and make their way to the Fells Point Waterfront.

Participants are encouraged to dress as the famed Baltimore author as they embark on a themed journey through the harbor featuring readings of Poe’s works. Organizers say the paddle will end near Mr. Trash Wheel with a reading of one of Poe’s best-known poems, “The Raven.”

Event organizers are also hoping to set a unique record by gathering what they believe could be the largest group of Poe-inspired paddlers ever assembled on the water for a group photo.

“Only in Baltimore can you combine Edgar Allan Poe with a paddle around the harbor,” said Adam Lindquist, Vice President of Waterfront Partnership. “We’re hoping to see as many Poes as possible for what should be a really fun way to experience the waterfront and celebrate one of Baltimore’s most famous residents.”

Paddlers who do not have their own equipment can rent kayaks or paddleboards from several locations along the Baltimore Blueway.

You can sign up for event updates on The Baltimore Blueway's website.