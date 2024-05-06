Dog returned to owners after being dognapped in Anne Arundel County

UPDATE: At 6:54 pm on Monday, Luna was returned safely.

“We got her!!! It felt like a scene out of cops,” St. Germain said.

Ryan St. Germain

PREVIOUS STORY: A pleasant day in the park took a twist after one Odenton family's dog was hurt and then stolen.

A happy, playful sometimes a silly puppy, meet Luna.

"She's one of those dogs that looks intimidating, but she will just run right up to you," said Ryan St. Germain, who is Luna’s owner.

At just a year old, this German Shepherd was living her best life until all that got snatched away.

On Friday evening at about four, Ryan St. Germain was on the regular routine of taking Luna to the Piney Orchard Park.

"I did notice that there was an individual 150 yards away playing with his dog off leash," said Ryan. "When the dog charged at us as soon as she got up to us she started growling and nipping at Luna. And because of that Luna, who is very submissive, decided to just run away.”

Then it was a race to catch Luna, a race that included someone else. In a neighbor’s video, Luna is seen running down the road and a man in a white truck is chasing her trying to get her to stop.

As if it wasn't terrifying already that a German Shepherd was on the loose, it got worse.

Doorbell video from their house captures Luna coming back home.

"And then the next clip shows a white truck pulling up in the space perpendicular to our house and a Hispanic male had come up and walked onto the grass,” said Maria St. Germain, who is also the owner of Luna.

Alarming moments follow, what seems to be a friendly encounter turned into a dognapping.

Ryan was only minutes behind.

"A Good Samaritan was nice enough to throw me in his pickup truck and rush me down to our house, but it's possible we even passed the individual in the pickup truck,” said Ryan.

While reviewing video from a neighbor's house it clicked, they did cross paths.

Maria said as she watched, “they literally passed each other, I didn't realize that."

A person both Ryan and Maria have never seen. Now, they're offering a $3,000 reward to get Luna back.

"No questions asked all we're asking if for her safe return to us, we don't care what the situation was we just want our dog back,” said Ryan.

Luna is microchipped and has a dog companion waiting anxiously at home.

If you have any information contact the Anne Arundel County Police or call Ryan and Maria at 240-338-3069.