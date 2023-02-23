Plea deal offered to Cumberland man accused of murdering brother, sister in-law Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Prosecutors in Howard County have offered a plea deal to a Cumberland man accused of murdering three people back in September of 2021.

If accepted, Jeffrey Burnham would plead guilty to first degree murder for the deaths of his brother and sister in-law, Brian and Kelly Sue Robinette.

Charging documents say Burnham shot the couple dead inside their Ellicott City home, before taking off in their Corvette.

Detectives later learned Burnham had theorized his brother Brian, a pharmacist, had been "poisoning people" with COVID-19 vaccines.

RELATED: Police believe Cumberland man murdered brother for giving out COVID-19 vaccines

One day earlier it's also alleged that Burnham killed family friend 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds inside her home in Cumberland.

Police ultimately arrested Burnham in the Robinette's stolen car, one day after they were killed.

Online court records currently show Burnham entering a plea of "Not Criminally Responsible."

It's unclear if that's a condition of the state's offer. If so, it remains to be seen if Burnham would face any jail time. He's been in custody since his arrest on October 1, 2021.

A plea hearing is scheduled for March 28, followed by an April 12 trial start date in case the agreement falls through.