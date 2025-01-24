Players and coaches ready for "The Classic" Friday night

The Classic is a women's high school basketball tradition that dates back more than 60 years.

It features Mercy High School and Maryvale Preparatory School.

The game is played at TU Arena at Towson University.

"To be on that stage at Towson University in front of that many fans to play on a college court. It's a great experience for the girls," says George Panageotou, Mercy High School basketball coach.

Mercy has won the last three matchups. They're looking to make it four straight on Friday night.

They're led by one of the state's top guards, Milan Brown. The star guard is averaging 30 on the year.

"When you step on the court in The Classic, the atmosphere seeing your fans, your family in the Mercy community as well as Maryvale cheer you on on the court is like no other feeling. You kind of just take it in and taking the moment, and you play," says Brown.

Brown's teammate Grace Mooney has ties to this game. Years ago her mom played in this game as a member of Mercy.

"She just told me how fun it is, how much it means to everyone and her and and I'm glad I get to live in the moment that she did and see what it's like," says Mooney.

On the flip side, Maryvale, who continued this rivalry after IND closed down in 2020, is looking for its first win in the rivalry.

"We're just hoping that our students have a really great experience. I want them to be able to just compete and that they feel celebrated to be able to participate in such really awesome game and have their team meeting their classmates celebrate them," says Telia Marks, director of athletics and head coach at Maryvale.

Maryvale's Maddie Finkle says her aunt played for IND in this rivalry. She's excited to continue this legacy for the first time.

"This is my first year ever playing basketball and first year ever playing in the game, so I'm really excited. I've seen the energy from the sidelines, so I'm excited to be part of the team this year," says Finkle.

Tessa Deluca believes it'll take a scrappy effort and laser focus to walk out of Towson with their first win in this rivalry Friday night.

"I would say don't look in the stands. I know there's a lot going on in. That seems so simple, but just focus on what's on the floor and what's in front of you," says Deluca.

This game is Friday night at 7 pm at TU Arena.