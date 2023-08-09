Plans to change former middle school into affordable housing for teachers

The graffiti, broken windows, and weeds - evidence that a teacher hasn't stepped foot inside this school in more than a decade.

That could soon change, but if teachers return here, it wouldn't be to work.

"So they'll gut the building. There will be 30-ish apartments," said Councilwoman Odette Ramos.

Ramos is one of the Baltimore City Council members behind a proposal to turn the former Waverly Middle School into affordable housing, just for teachers and their families.

"So this is a way of saying, if housing is an issue for you, let's make sure that is not an issue anymore, so that you can concentrate on being in the classroom and working with our kids," said Ramos.

The lot next to the school houses a building that was formerly used for extra classrooms. That would be torn down- to make room for a community green space, and parking.

"A lot of people are excited about it, not just teachers," said Ramos.

That includes Laura Menyuk, who lives in the neighborhood. She's happiest for the kids who go to school right across the street, and have to see a boarded up building every day.

"I think it has the potential to show kids that there's a lack of respect for their neighborhood, and I'm really glad that we're gonna be able to show them something new, and different, and beautiful," said Menyuk.

"We have hardly any vacants, so this has really been an eyesore. There's been a couple fires here, there's been some squatters in here," said Ramos.

Restoring this building is going to take more than just dusting off the cobwebs. So, what about the price tag?

"I don't know what the sell price is gonna be and I don't know what the budget is, but this is a sick building. There's gonna be a lot of lead, asbestos, all of that, to gut out in order to make this work. So it is not a cheap proposition," said Ramos.

As for the timeline, there are still several steps to get this approved before construction can begin. So far, the city has passed an ordinance that authorizes the sale of the building, and found a developer.

If all else goes according to plan, Ramos predicts the project could be completed in two years.

