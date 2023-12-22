Planning commission votes to approve zoning changes for Harborplace development

BALTIMORE — The re-imagining of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is back on track after technical issues delayed a vote at November’s hearing.

The planning commission unanimously voted to approve zoning recommendations for the re-development.

This meeting was solely to discuss land use, not design. Three bills were on the table. One to allow for zoning change at Harborplace. another updates the urban renewal plan to do away with height restrictions.

The final bill allows Baltimore voters to weigh in on residential and off-street parking at the Harborplace site on the November 2024 ballot.

The developer, MCB Real Estate, is looking to replace the pavilions with a luxury residential complex that will include an open green space, stores and restaurants. They say this plan will increase public space by 4.8 acres.

Pratt and Light streets would also be redesigned. Light street would be narrowed for traffic, adding space for pedestrians and cyclists. There is no plan for development south of Conway Street.

The proposal has received mixed reactions. Some have concerns about a saturation of rental units and other issues including parking and public access to retail space.

“The most important corner in the state of Maryland, not Baltimore, but the state of Maryland. I think we’re playing fast and loose with one developer,” said Cindy Conklin, a resident who has live in Federal Hill for over 40 years.

Other people look at the development as a new beginning.

“To have something like this, to be on the water, to be connected to my ancestors in such a way, to have my mother, grandmother, children, husband to stand beside and say our name is on this building,” said Amanda Mack, co-owner of Crust by Mack.



The committee's recommendation will then be reviewed by City Council.

