Plan for apartments at New Shiloh moves forward

BALTIMORE — A third residential building is moving forward at Baltimore's New Shiloh Baptist Church's growing campus off of Monroe Street.

The proposal for "New Shiloh 3" was up before the city's urban design review panel last week.

Quinn Evans New Shiloh III rendering



The apartment building would be on Elgin Avenue at Monroe Street, on the site of theformer Martin Brothers car dealership.

WMAR Former Martin Bros. car dealership



The project got state tax credits as part of a $32 million package awarded for affordable housing in 2022.

The plan shows a proposed "parklet" fronting Monroe Street, as well as a patio and playground for the complex.

Quinn Evans New Shiloh III rendering



New Shiloh also constructed the New Shiloh Village Apartments, which feature 73 mixed-income units. The Shiloh Village development also included the reuse of the Cloverland "Milk Bottle Building," which became an Early Head Start preschool facility in 2016.

