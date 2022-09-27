Governor Hogan announces nearly $32 million in affordable rental housing awards

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

The funding will is for for the 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds.

“During our administration, the State of Maryland has provided financing and tax credits to create or preserve an unprecedented more than 28,000 affordable rental units,” said Governor Hogan. “The projects selected in this year’s application round will further expand affordable housing opportunities for Maryland’s working families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.”

Awards are determined through competitive application rounds held by the DHCD, the department already received twenty one applicants in the current round.

The projects are distributed between nine counties and Baltimore city.

The three addresses for the Baltimore City distribution include:

Perkins Phase 8- 301 South Bond Street;

The McMechen- 1501 Madison Avenue; and

New Shiloh III- 2300 North Monroe Street

“The creativity and dedication of our team has helped our financing tools go further to house more people and create even more positive economic impact in Maryland,” said DHCD Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “Each project financed creates more jobs and adds to the tens of thousands of units preserved.”

The 2022 application round was first managed by the DHCD using the new version of the Qualified Allocation Plan for the tax credit and the Multifamily Rental Financing Program Guide.